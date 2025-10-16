Keep On Buying Micron Shares Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand,’ Says Citi

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Keep On Buying Micron Shares Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand,’ Says Citi

Keep On Buying Micron Shares Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand,’ Says Citi

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares are pushing higher in Thursday’s trading, but that’s hardly a rare occurrence these days. Investors have been rewarding the memory giant for a while now, with the stock up by 177% since April’s lows.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Micron is riding a wave of AI-driven demand for its products, the rally boosted by record earnings, a recent estimate-crushing guide, and plenty of support on the Street, making the company one of the winners of the AI boom. And it looks like demand is not about to slow down anytime soon.

Citi analyst Christopher Danely believes that the next major development in the AI supply chain will be excellent news for one of Micron’s core offerings. “We believe DRAM will be the next type of chip to secure long-term contracts with the AI food chain given its importance and projected undersupply, similar to what happened with NVDA, AMD and AVGO,” Danely said.

And that should help extend the current DRAM upcycle. Danely believes this trend is being driven by AI companies seeking to lock in DRAM supply amid surging demand across the AI sector, and Micron is set to benefit via “higher and sustainable DRAM pricing.”

That, in turn, will help push gross margins back to previous peaks and help EPS peak above $23.00. Accordingly, Danely has made some changes to his MU model.

The analyst expects gross margins to rise from 44.7% in F4Q25 to 60.0% in F3Q26E, approaching the previous peak of 60.8% during the 2018 DRAM upturn.  Recall, in the current cycle, Micron’s gross margins hit a low of -14.4% in 2023.

Danely also forecasts peak EPS will reach $23.02 in calendar year 2026, nearly double the prior peak of $12.26 in 2018. Reflecting this outlook, the analyst has raised his estimates: F2026 sales and EPS are now expected to land at $62.5 billion and $21.05, up from $56.0 billion and $16.93; driven by the prospect of long-term contracts, F2027 sales and EPS are bumped to $65.0 billion and $20.31, up from $52.5 billion and $15.93; lastly, F2028 sales and EPS are lifted to $65.0 billion and $19.71, up from $52.5 billion and $15.93.

All of that merits a new price target; Danely’s objective goes from $200 to $240, suggesting the stock will gain 19% over the one-year timeframe. Danely’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Danely’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, the stock claims an additional 26 Buys and 3 Holds, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Considering the big gains, the $209.32 average target factors in modest 12-month returns of 4%. (See Micron stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement