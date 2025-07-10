BT Group plc AGM 2025: Key Resolutions Passed

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

BT Group plc ( ($GB:BT.A) ) has shared an update.

BT Group plc held its Annual General Meeting on 10 July 2025, where shareholders voted on various resolutions. Key outcomes included the approval of the directors’ remuneration report and policy, the re-election of several directors, and the declaration of a final dividend. Additionally, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditor, and the board was authorized to make market purchases and political donations. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially reinforcing BT Group’s stability and market confidence.

BT Group plc’s overall stock score is driven by robust financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, despite challenges in revenue growth and high leverage. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, but overbought signals may pose risks. Valuation metrics suggest fair value with moderate income potential.

More about BT Group plc

BT Group plc is a leading telecommunications company in the United Kingdom, providing a range of services including broadband, landline, digital television, and mobile services. The company focuses on delivering communication solutions to both consumer and business markets, maintaining a significant presence in the UK and international telecommunications industry.

