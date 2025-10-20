British Land Appoints Raj Shah as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

British Land Company plc ( (GB:BLND) ) has issued an announcement.

British Land has appointed Raj Shah as a Non-Executive Director effective January 2026. Raj Shah, with a background in healthcare investment and experience at Nordic Capital and Goldman Sachs, will also join the Innovation Advisory Council at British Land. His expertise in healthcare and technology investments is expected to provide valuable insights as the company continues to develop spaces at the intersection of technology, AI, and medicine, enhancing its value-add strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BLND) stock is a Hold with a £410.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British Land Company plc stock, see the GB:BLND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BLND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BLND is a Outperform.

The overall stock score reflects strong valuation metrics and positive technical indicators, which are slightly offset by the volatility in financial performance. The stock’s attractive dividend yield and undervaluation provide a solid investment case, despite the need for careful management of financial risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BLND stock, click here.

More about British Land Company plc

British Land is a UK commercial property company that focuses on real estate sectors with strong operational fundamentals, including London campuses, retail parks, and urban logistics. The company manages a portfolio valued at £14.6 billion and aims to create sustainable and outstanding places for stakeholders. Their approach to sustainability is centered on Greener Spaces, Thriving Places, and Responsible Choices.

Average Trading Volume: 3,483,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.72B

Learn more about BLND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue