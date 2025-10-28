Brigade Enterprises Expands Share Capital Through ESOP Allotment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brigade Enterprises Limited ( (IN:BRIGADE) ) has shared an update.

Brigade Enterprises Limited announced the allotment of 15,233 equity shares as approved by its Nomination and Remuneration Committee. This allotment, under the company’s Employee Stock Option Plans of 2017 and 2022, has resulted in an increase in the company’s paid-up share capital, reflecting its commitment to employee incentives and growth.

Brigade Enterprises Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of residential, commercial, and hospitality properties. The company is known for its diverse portfolio and significant presence in the Indian real estate market.

