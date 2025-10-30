Brazilian Job Market Surges: Payrolls Beat Expectations

Brazil’s net payrolls surged to 213,000, significantly higher than the previous month’s figure of 147,360. This marks an increase of 65,640 jobs, reflecting a robust improvement in the labor market.

The actual net payrolls figure also exceeded analyst estimates of 182,500, suggesting stronger-than-expected job creation. This positive surprise is likely to boost investor sentiment, particularly in consumer-focused sectors, as increased employment typically leads to higher consumer spending. The market impact is expected to be short-term, driven by improved sentiment and potential adjustments in policy expectations.

