Boston Scientific’s ELEGANCE Registry: A New Era in Peripheral Vascular Treatment

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Boston Scientific’s ELEGANCE Registry, officially titled ‘Drug-Eluting Registry: Real-World Treatment of Lesions in the Peripheral Vasculature,’ aims to gather real-world data on the use of drug-eluting devices for treating peripheral vascular disease. This study is significant as it includes populations previously underrepresented in similar trials and focuses on health economics and safety.

The intervention being tested involves the use of Boston Scientific’s drug-eluting devices, such as the Ranger™ Paclitaxel-Coated PTA Balloon Catheter and the ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System, designed to treat lesions in the peripheral vasculature.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Patients are divided into Clinical and Outcomes Cohorts, with assessments conducted over a two-year period in several countries and a five-year period in China.

The study began on December 1, 2020, with the primary completion date yet to be determined. The latest update was submitted on October 20, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This study update could positively influence Boston Scientific’s stock performance by demonstrating commitment to innovation and patient safety. It also positions the company competitively in the medical device industry, particularly against other firms focusing on vascular treatments.

The ELEGANCE Registry is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue