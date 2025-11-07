Booking Holdings Sells €1.5 Billion in Senior Notes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Booking Holdings ( (BKNG) ) has shared an update.

On November 7, 2025, Booking Holdings Inc. executed the sale of €1.5 billion in Senior Notes, split equally between 3.000% Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.625% Senior Notes due 2035. These notes are general senior unsecured obligations and rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations of the company. The issuance is part of a registered public offering, with interest payments beginning in 2026, and includes options for early redemption under specific conditions. The move is likely aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and providing flexibility in managing its debt obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (BKNG) stock is a Buy with a $6250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Booking Holdings stock, see the BKNG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BKNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BKNG is a Neutral.

Booking Holdings’ strong earnings performance and strategic advancements in AI and loyalty programs are major positives. However, significant leverage issues, bearish technical indicators, and high valuation pose risks. The company’s ability to manage these challenges will be crucial for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on BKNG stock, click here.

More about Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. operates in the online travel and related services industry, offering a range of services including hotel and accommodation bookings, car rentals, and other travel-related services. The company focuses on providing consumers with convenient and comprehensive travel solutions through its various platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 224,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $158.3B

For an in-depth examination of BKNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue