Booking Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Booking Holdings ( (BKNG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Booking Holdings presented to its investors.

Booking Holdings Inc., a leader in the online travel services sector, offers a range of travel and related services through its well-known brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, and Agoda, serving consumers and partners across more than 220 countries and territories.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Booking Holdings showcased robust growth with significant increases in room nights, gross bookings, and revenue, reflecting the company’s strong market position and strategic execution.

The company reported an 8% increase in room nights and a 14% rise in gross bookings compared to the same period last year. Revenue also saw a 13% uptick, reaching $9 billion. Adjusted EPS grew by 19%, and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15%, indicating strong operational performance. Additionally, the company raised its annual run-rate savings expectations due to the success of its Transformation Program.

Despite a $457 million impairment charge related to KAYAK’s goodwill, the company maintained a solid net income margin of 30.5%. The Board declared a cash dividend of $9.60 per share, and the company continued its stock repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

Looking ahead, Booking Holdings remains optimistic about steady travel demand trends, despite some macroeconomic uncertainties. The company projects continued growth in room nights and gross bookings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, supported by its strategic initiatives and market momentum.

