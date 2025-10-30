BoJ Holds Steady: Interest Rate Unchanged at 0.5%

The Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision remained unchanged at 0.5000, consistent with the previous rate of 0.5000. This stability indicates no immediate shift in monetary policy direction from the central bank.

The actual interest rate decision met analyst estimates, suggesting that the market had accurately anticipated the Bank of Japan’s stance. This outcome is likely to maintain current sentiment in the stock market, with financial and real estate sectors potentially reacting to the continued low borrowing costs. The impact is expected to be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as policy expectations remain steady.

