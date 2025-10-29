Blackstone Minerals Updates AGM Agenda with Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) has shared an announcement.
Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced changes to its upcoming annual general meeting agenda. The company has withdrawn Resolution 3 due to the resignation of Director Hamish Halliday and introduced Resolution 6 for the election of Oliver Cairns as a Director, reflecting adjustments in its board composition.
More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd
Average Trading Volume: 3,880,700
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$93.76M
