Blackstone Minerals Updates AGM Agenda with Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) has shared an announcement.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced changes to its upcoming annual general meeting agenda. The company has withdrawn Resolution 3 due to the resignation of Director Hamish Halliday and introduced Resolution 6 for the election of Oliver Cairns as a Director, reflecting adjustments in its board composition.

More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,880,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$93.76M

For detailed information about BSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue