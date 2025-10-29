Blackstone Minerals Ltd Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) has issued an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the election and re-election of directors. Additionally, shareholders will vote on the approval of a 7.1A mandate allowing the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities and the replacement of the company’s constitution. These resolutions are significant as they reflect the company’s ongoing governance and strategic planning efforts, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate operations.

More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,880,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$93.76M

For detailed information about BSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue