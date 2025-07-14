Blackstone Minerals Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) has shared an announcement.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Geoffrey Mark Gilmour’s holdings. The change involved an acquisition of 975,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, impacting the director’s overall stake in the company. This adjustment in shareholding reflects ongoing strategic decisions by the company’s leadership, potentially influencing its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of nickel, gold, and other valuable minerals, catering to the global demand for these resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,798,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$123.4M

For detailed information about BSX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue