BioStem Technologies’ Promising Clinical Trial for Venous Leg Ulcers: A Potential Game-Changer

BioStem Technologies ((BSEM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BioStem Technologies is conducting a clinical study titled A Prospective, Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Trial of Non-healing Venous Leg Ulcers Treated With Standard Care With or Without BR-AC. The study aims to determine if the application of BioREtain® Amnion Chorion (BR-AC) can enhance healing in patients with non-healing venous leg ulcers compared to standard care alone. This research is significant as it could offer a new treatment avenue for a condition that affects many patients worldwide.

The intervention being tested is BR-AC, a human placental allograft, which is applied to the wound to promote healing. It is compared against standard care, which includes sharp debridement, wound cleansing, and compression therapy.

The study is designed as a randomized, controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves single masking, where an independent reviewer assesses wound closure to minimize bias. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to improve healing outcomes for patients.

The study began on January 22, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is currently active.

This clinical update could positively influence BioStem Technologies’ stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments. The study’s success may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the wound care industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue