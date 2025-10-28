BioMarin Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ( (BMRN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. presented to its investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biotechnology company based in San Rafael, California, specializing in developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. The company is known for its innovative approach to drug discovery and development, with a focus on genetically defined conditions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, BioMarin announced an 11% year-over-year increase in total revenues, driven by strong growth in its PALYNZIQ and VOXZOGO products. The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance at the midpoint, reflecting strong demand for its therapies.

Key financial highlights include a 4% increase in total revenues to $776 million for the third quarter, despite a GAAP net loss of $31 million due to a significant charge related to the acquisition of Inozyme Pharma. Non-GAAP income also decreased, primarily due to this acquisition charge. BioMarin’s strategic focus on its Enzyme Therapies and Skeletal Conditions business units has contributed to its revenue growth, while the company plans to divest ROCTAVIAN to align with its portfolio strategy.

BioMarin’s growth strategy includes expanding VOXZOGO’s reach to over 60 countries by 2027 and pursuing approvals for new indications and age groups for its therapies. The company is also advancing its clinical pipeline with several promising candidates in development, including BMN 333 and BMN 401.

Looking ahead, BioMarin remains committed to its strategic focus on innovation and commercialization of therapies that provide sustainable value. The company anticipates continued financial performance driven by its strong product portfolio and ongoing investment in research and development.

