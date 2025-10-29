Betonmast Secures Major Residential Project in Drammen

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has signed a NOK 390 million contract with Scandinavian Property Group to construct 129 apartments in Drammen, Norway. The project, set to begin in March 2026, will be developed in two phases and aligns with Betonmast’s strategy of working with established developers, potentially enhancing its market position in residential construction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AGRUF) stock is a Buy with a NOK180.00 price target.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA operates in the construction industry, providing a range of services including residential development and construction projects. The company focuses on collaborating with repeat developers to optimize and deliver high-quality residential projects.

Average Trading Volume: 35,272

Current Market Cap: NOK18.78B

Find detailed analytics on AGRUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

