Bayer’s Vericiguat Study in China: Real-world Insights for HFrEF Treatment

Bayer AG is currently conducting an observational study titled A Multi-center, Two-arm, Open-label, Externally Controlled, Post-marketing Study of the Effectiveness and Safety of Vericiguat in HFrEF Patients in China. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Vericiguat in a real-world setting among Chinese patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This research is significant as it seeks to provide insights beyond previous clinical trials by observing the drug’s performance under everyday conditions.

The study involves the drug Vericiguat, marketed as Verquvo, which is designed to enhance heart and blood circulation by increasing the activity of the enzyme soluble guanylate cyclase. It is being compared to the standard of care (SoC) treatments for HFrEF in China.

This observational study follows a cohort model, where data from patients receiving Vericiguat will be collected prospectively, while data for the control group receiving SoC will be gathered retrospectively from the China Heart Failure Center database. The primary aim is to assess the drug’s ability to prevent heart-related deaths and hospitalizations, alongside evaluating its safety profile.

The study began on February 6, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 3, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for data collection and analysis.

For investors, this study could potentially impact Bayer’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant benefits of Vericiguat over existing treatments. This could enhance investor sentiment and position Bayer favorably against competitors in the cardiovascular treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

