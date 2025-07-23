Baosheng Media Group Completes Property Sale and Leaseback Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baosheng Media Group Holdings ( (BAOS) ) has provided an update.

On July 18, 2025, Baosheng Media Group Holdings, through its subsidiary Beijing Xunhuo E-commerce Co., Ltd., entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Beijing Mr. Mo Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement involves the sale of a property located in Beijing for RMB 7,102,827.56, with a portion of the payment being offset through a three-year sale-and-leaseback arrangement. This transaction allows Baosheng Media to monetize its real estate assets while retaining partial use of the property, potentially improving its liquidity and financial flexibility.

More about Baosheng Media Group Holdings

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates in the media and e-commerce industry, primarily focusing on digital marketing and advertising services. The company is based in Beijing, China, and engages in various online marketing and media-related activities.

