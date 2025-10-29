Bannerman Energy to Webcast 2025 AGM, Highlights ESG and Shareholder Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bannerman Energy ( (AU:BMN) ) has provided an announcement.

Bannerman Energy Ltd announced that it will webcast its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 13 November 2025. The company is emphasizing enhanced shareholder engagement and ESG considerations, including board renewal, improved gender diversity, and strong sustainability performance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM via proxy voting or webcast, but voting will not be available through the webcast. Bannerman is also focusing on organizational diversity and community investment, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and stakeholder interests.

Bannerman Energy Ltd is a company focused on the development of the Etango Uranium Mine in Namibia. It is currently transitioning from the development phase to the construction phase, with a governance framework and remuneration structures designed to support this transition and align with shareholder interests.

