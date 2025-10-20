Bank of Communications Announces Board Meeting for Quarterly Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ).

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss the unaudited quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the bank’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder decisions.

More about Bank of Communications Co

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It provides banking and financial services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 11.91%

Average Trading Volume: 23,265,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$615.7B

