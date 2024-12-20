Bank of China Shareholders Back Remuneration Plan

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China successfully held its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the 2023 Remuneration Distribution Plan for the Chairman and Executive Directors. The meeting saw a strong turnout with 80.09% of voting rights represented, and all resolutions were passed with overwhelming support. This development underscores shareholder confidence in the bank’s leadership and strategic direction.

