Bank of China Reports Steady Growth Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Bank of China Class H ( (BACHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Bank of China Limited, a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the banking sector providing a wide range of financial services. The Bank of China has reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing steady growth in several key areas. The bank’s operating income for the nine-month period reached RMB 492.115 billion, marking a 2.72% increase from the previous year, while profit for the period rose by 1.12% to RMB 189.589 billion. Despite these gains, the bank experienced a significant decline in net cash flows from operating activities, which fell by 69.53% compared to the previous year, primarily due to increased cash outflow from loans and advances to customers. The bank’s total assets grew by 7.10% to RMB 37,550.163 billion, with loans and advances to customers increasing by 8.15%. The non-performing loan ratio slightly improved to 1.24%, indicating a stable credit quality. Looking ahead, Bank of China remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory while managing risks and optimizing its financial structure.

