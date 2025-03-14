Aveanna Healthcare Projects Strong 2025 Financial Outlook

The latest update is out from Aveanna Healthcare Holdings ( (AVAH) ).

On March 14, 2025, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings released a financial presentation to investors, highlighting key operational statistics and financial guidance for 2025. The company projects revenues between $2.10 billion and $2.12 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $194 million. Aveanna operates 341 locations with 26,500 caregivers, delivering 41.6 million homecare hours. The company emphasizes its strategic use of its website for distributing important information, underscoring its commitment to transparency and timely communication with stakeholders.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing home healthcare services. The company offers a range of services including pediatric and adult home care, therapy services, and medical solutions, with a significant presence across 34 states in the United States.

