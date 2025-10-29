Avation PLC Secures Lease Extension with EVA Air

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avation ( (GB:AVAP) ) has provided an update.

Avation PLC has announced a four-year lease extension with EVA Air for its A330-300 widebody aircraft, extending the lease until November 2031. This extension is significant as it ensures EVA Air’s passenger capacity for six years and maintains Avation’s relationship with a top-rated airline, enhancing its lease term and contracted revenue.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AVAP) stock is a Hold with a £156.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Avation stock, see the GB:AVAP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AVAP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AVAP is a Neutral.

Avation’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical analysis further indicates weak market momentum. Valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield, suggesting limited attractiveness for investors.

More about Avation

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company based in Singapore, specializing in owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft leased to airlines globally.

Average Trading Volume: 174,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £99.65M

