Avalo Completes Enrollment for Phase 2 LOTUS Trial

Avalo Therapeutics ( (AVTX) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Avalo Therapeutics announced the completion of patient enrollment for its Phase 2 LOTUS trial of AVTX-009, aimed at treating hidradenitis suppurativa. The trial exceeded its target with approximately 250 patients enrolled, reflecting strong engagement from both investigators and patients. This milestone brings Avalo closer to potentially offering a new treatment option for this chronic condition, with topline data expected in mid-2026.

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Their lead asset, AVTX-009, is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and the company is exploring additional opportunities in prevalent indications with significant unmet needs.

