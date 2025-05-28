Autostreets Development Limited Announces Board Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Autostreets Development Limited ( (HK:2443) ) has shared an update.

Autostreets Development Limited has announced a significant change in its board composition with the resignation of Ms. Zhu Yi as a non-executive director and the appointment of Mr. Zhao Hongliang as an executive director, effective May 28, 2025. Mr. Zhao, who brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, currently serves as the company’s CEO and holds various leadership roles within the group’s subsidiaries, indicating a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational capabilities.

Autostreets Development Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on vehicle trading and auction services. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, manages several subsidiaries involved in used vehicle trading and automobile sales services across various regions.

