Austal Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Austal Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 52,631,579 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, with the issue date set for March 17, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning by increasing its capital base.

Austal Limited operates in the shipbuilding industry, focusing on the design and manufacture of defense and commercial vessels. The company is known for its high-speed ferries, naval ships, and other maritime solutions, serving markets globally.

YTD Price Performance: 15.20%

Average Trading Volume: 5,686

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.03B

