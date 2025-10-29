Ausmon Resources Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ausmon Resources Limited ( (AU:AOA) ).

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced its fifteenth Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2025, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Mr. Boris Patkin as a Director, approval of the Ausmon Employee Incentive Plan 2025, and the issuance of up to 200,000,000 new ordinary shares. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and strategic growth, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder interests.

More about Ausmon Resources Limited

Ausmon Resources Limited is a company based in Sydney, Australia, involved in the resources sector. The company focuses on exploration and development of mineral resources, aiming to expand its portfolio and enhance shareholder value.

Current Market Cap: A$4.28M

For detailed information about AOA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue