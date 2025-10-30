Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8.8%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation announced an 8.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on November 28, 2025, reflecting a dividend yield of approximately 4.5% based on the October 29, 2025 closing price. Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend on its 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, with a dividend of $171.88 per share, equivalent to $0.43 per depositary share, payable on December 1, 2025, to holders of record as of November 14, 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AUB is a Outperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are significant strengths, supporting a solid overall score. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. The company’s ability to manage merger-related costs and competition will be crucial for future performance.

More about Atlantic Union Bankshares

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, which operates branches and ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. The company also offers non-bank financial services through affiliates such as Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, and Union Insurance Group, LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 1,066,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.68B

