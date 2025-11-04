AMD Stock Heads Into Tuesday’s Earnings With Momentum — Here’s What This Top Investor Expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

AMD Stock Heads Into Tuesday’s Earnings With Momentum — Here’s What This Top Investor Expects

AMD Stock Heads Into Tuesday’s Earnings With Momentum — Here’s What This Top Investor Expects

After a sluggish 2024 – and an even weaker start to 2025 – Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has flipped the script to become one of the stock market’s standout success stories this year, with shares more than doubling over the past five months. While it still trails Nvidia by a wide margin in size and scale, AMD has firmly planted its flag in the center of the multibillion-dollar AI conversation.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

A recent partnership with OpenAI reflected the industry’s faith in AMD’s abilities, as the ChatGPT maker put a ring on AMD’s finger by contracting for the purchase of 6 gigawatts of computing power. Further aligning the interests of the two tech firms, OpenAI received warrants to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD common stock as part of the deal.

This sets the stage as AMD prepares to release its Q3 2025 results after the bell on November 4. With momentum clearly building, one top investor thinks the positive trend could keep rolling after earnings hit the tape.

“If AMD announces massive computing capacity contract wins, then the stock could soar following the announcement,” says Keithen Drury, who is among the top 3% of stock pros covered by TipRanks.

Drury, however, offers a couple of caveats for this “incredibly expensive stock.”

For starters, AMD is coming off a disappointing Q2, one where its data center revenue only rose 14% year-over-year (and actually decreased by 12% sequentially). Needless to say, this pales in comparison with Nvidia’s 56% year-over-year (and 5% quarter-over-quarter) data center growth.

The OpenAI marriage, while an important development, was only announced in October and won’t be reflected in any Q3 figures. Moreover, OpenAI isn’t exactly exclusive with AMD, as it has even bigger (10 gigawatt) agreements with both Nvidia and Broadcom.

“I think this conveys that OpenAI was attempting to secure as much computing power as possible and was willing to make deals with every computing provider out there to make it happen,” Drury points out.

All that being said, the OpenAI deal could unleash a large backlog of orders for AMD. Any signs that this is occurring will be a key benchmark that Drury will be listening for during the call, though the investor intends to remain on the sidelines for now.

“I’m planning on staying patient with AMD stock until after Q3 results are reported,” sums up Drury. (To watch Drury’s track record, click here)

And what does Wall Street think? With 29 Buys versus 10 Holds, AMD sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Yet, the average 12-month price target of $252.42 points to modest down from here, a setup that suggests analysts may be sharpening their pencils for potential revisions once those Q3 numbers hit. (See AMD stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement