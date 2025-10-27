Astria Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Trial for Hereditary Angioedema Treatment

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ((ATXS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Study of Navenibart in Participants With Hereditary Angioedema.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of navenibart, a drug administered subcutaneously, in preventing attacks in individuals with hereditary angioedema (HAE). This trial is significant as it could offer a new preventive treatment option for HAE, a condition characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling.

The intervention being tested is navenibart, a drug designed to be administered via subcutaneous injection. It is intended to prevent HAE attacks, offering a potential new therapeutic option for patients.

The study is interventional and uses a randomized, parallel assignment model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on February 19, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 30, 2025, indicating that the study is actively recruiting participants.

This update from Astria Therapeutics could positively impact the company’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful trial results may lead to a new marketable treatment for HAE. This development is particularly relevant in the competitive landscape of HAE treatments, where new and effective therapies are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

