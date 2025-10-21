Aspial Lifestyle Limited Launches S$38.5M Notes Due 2029

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aspial Lifestyle Limited has announced the launch and pricing of S$38,500,000 5.10% notes due 2029 under its S$300,000,000 multicurrency medium-term note programme. The notes, which will consolidate with a previous tranche to form Series 005 Notes, are aimed at institutional and accredited investors in Singapore, with DBS Bank Ltd. acting as the sole dealer. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing borrowings and financing investments, acquisitions, and expansions.

Aspial Lifestyle Limited, formerly known as Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd., operates in the financial services industry. The company is involved in issuing multicurrency medium-term notes, focusing on financial products to institutional and accredited investors in Singapore.

