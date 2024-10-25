Asian Pay Television to Announce Financial Results

Asian Pay Television (SG:S7OU) has released an update.

Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) is set to release its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 2024 on November 12, 2024. As the first listed business trust in Asia focused on pay-TV and broadband services, APTT manages operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore with the goal of providing steady returns for its unitholders. Investors and analysts can participate in a virtual briefing to discuss these updates.

