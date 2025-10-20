Asia Television Holdings Updates on CEO Remuneration and Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ).

Asia Television Holdings Limited has announced supplemental information regarding its 2023 and 2024 annual reports, specifically concerning the remuneration of its CEO, Mr. Wei Gang, who began receiving his salary following the approval of his working visa in April 2024. Additionally, the company has announced a continued suspension of trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective since August 2025, advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

More about Asia Television Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 961,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

See more data about 0707 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

