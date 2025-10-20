Asia Television Holdings Seeks Joint Provisional Liquidators Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Asia Television Holdings Limited ( (HK:0707) ).

Asia Television Holdings Limited has applied for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators and submitted a winding-up petition to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. This move is intended to facilitate the formulation of a restructuring plan to ensure the company can continue operations and comply with regulatory requirements. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

Asia Television Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 961,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

