ASA International Reports Robust Q2 2025 Performance and Strategic Initiatives

ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) just unveiled an update.

ASA International Group PLC reported strong operational performance in Q2 2025, with a significant increase in its Gross Outstanding Loan Portfolio (OLP) to USD 539.5 million, marking a 16% rise from Q1 2025 and a 37% increase from the same period in 2024. This growth was largely driven by Ghana, with additional contributions from Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Myanmar. The company also launched an Enhanced Credit Life insurance product in partnership with Turaco, aimed at providing affordable protection to clients and enhancing client retention. Leadership was strengthened with new executive appointments, and the company continued its divestment plans in India. The improvement in loan portfolio quality and the strategic initiatives are expected to bolster ASA International’s market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group PLC is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, focusing on providing financial services to underserved female entrepreneurs across various regions, including Africa and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 39,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £132M

