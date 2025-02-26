Arhaus Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results Amid Expansion

An update from Arhaus ( (ARHS) ) is now available.

Arhaus reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a net revenue of $347 million for the quarter and $1,271 million for the year. Despite a decrease in gross margin and an increase in expenses, the company achieved a net income of $69 million for the year. The year was marked by significant showroom expansion, reaching 103 locations, and a strong cash position with no long-term debt. The company is well-positioned for future growth, with plans for further showroom openings and a robust pipeline toward its goal of 165 traditional showrooms.

More about Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers a unique assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced and built to last, with over 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 23.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,438,691

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.64B

