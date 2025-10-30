AppFolio Announces Departure of Chief Trust Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AppFolio ( (APPF) ) has provided an announcement.

AppFolio, Inc. announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 21% year-over-year revenue growth to $249 million, driven by customer acquisition and the adoption of their Realm-X platform. The company also reported a 7% increase in total units under management, reaching 9.1 million, and noted a shift in operating income margins compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company announced the departure of Chief Trust Officer Matt Mazza, effective November 14, 2025, with his duties reassigned to ensure a smooth transition.

The most recent analyst rating on (APPF) stock is a Buy with a $266.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AppFolio stock, see the APPF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on APPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APPF is a Outperform.

AppFolio’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its stock score. However, high valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators moderate the overall score.

More about AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. is a technology leader in the real estate industry, offering an innovative platform that helps customers connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business.

Average Trading Volume: 310,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.56B

