Anfield Energy Completes Drill Program at JD-7 Mine

An update from Anfield Energy Inc ( (TSE:AEC) ) is now available.

On October 21, 2025, Anfield Energy Inc. announced the completion of a 20-hole, 8,000-foot confirmation drill program at its JD-7 mine, part of the Paradox Mine Complex. The drill results, which include significant uranium mineralization, will be incorporated into a new resource report in early 2026. This development aligns with Anfield’s strategy to advance its uranium and vanadium projects towards production, enhancing its market position and providing valuable data for future mine planning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AEC is a Underperform.

Anfield Energy Inc. struggles with significant financial issues, including ongoing losses and negative cash flows, which are major detractors from its stock score. The technical analysis indicates bearish trends, further limiting its attractiveness. Despite these challenges, recent strategic corporate events provide some positive outlook for potential growth. However, negative valuation metrics and the lack of earnings growth weigh heavily against the stock’s overall appeal.

Anfield Energy Inc. is a uranium and vanadium development company focused on becoming a leading supplier of energy-related fuels. The company aims to achieve sustainable growth through the development of its assets and is publicly traded on the NASDAQ, TSX-Venture Exchange, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 38,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$173.8M

