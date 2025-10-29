Ameris Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Ameris ( (ABCB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ameris presented to its investors.

Ameris Bancorp, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates financial centers across five southeastern states and offers a range of banking and lending services, including treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage services. In the third quarter of 2025, Ameris Bancorp reported a net income of $106 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, marking an increase from the previous year’s $99.2 million. The company’s return on average assets stood at 1.56%, while the return on average tangible common equity was 14.57%. Ameris also saw a tangible book value growth of 15.2% annualized, reaching $42.90 per share. The bank’s net interest margin expanded to 3.80%, and its efficiency ratio improved to 49.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s financial performance was bolstered by a $6.2 million growth in net interest income and a 7.6% annualized increase in earning assets. Loan growth was recorded at $216.9 million, or 4.1% annualized, and the company maintained stable net charge-offs at 0.14% of average total loans. Looking ahead, Ameris Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about leveraging its robust capital levels and strong performance to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Southeast region in 2026 and beyond.

