Americas Gold and Silver Reports Significant Q3 2025 Production Increase

Americas Gold and Silver ( (TSE:USA) ) has shared an announcement.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation reported a 98% increase in quarterly silver production for the third quarter of 2025, achieving 765,000 ounces compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by improved efficiencies at the Galena Complex in Idaho and the transition into higher-grade zones at the Cosalá Operations in Mexico. Despite a planned 10-day shutdown for upgrades, the company also saw a 23% increase in lead production. The company’s cash balance decreased due to capital investments aimed at supporting growth initiatives, but it remains well-positioned with undrawn credit facilities to continue its operational strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:USA) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:USA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:USA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s weak financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the valuation remains poor due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.



More about Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold & Silver is a growing precious metals and antimony mining company with multiple assets in North America. The company increased its ownership in the Galena Complex in Idaho to 100% in December 2024, solidifying its position as a significant silver and antimony producer. It also operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, and is focused on becoming a leading North American silver and antimony mining company.

YTD Price Performance: 353.50%

Average Trading Volume: 835,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.73B



