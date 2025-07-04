American Salars Completes Key Sampling at Brazilian Lithium Project

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Blanton Resources Corp. ( (TSE:USLI) ) has shared an announcement.

American Salars Lithium Inc. has completed a second sampling program at its Jaguaribe Project in Northern Brazil, which focuses on lithium, cesium, tantalum pegmatites, and rare earth elements. The project is strategically located near shipping routes to North American and European battery markets. The recent sampling identified 14 pegmatites, with samples sent for advanced analysis, indicating the potential for significant lithium-bearing minerals and rare earth elements, enhancing the project’s prospects and positioning in the critical minerals market.

More about Blanton Resources Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 112,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$560.6K

Find detailed analytics on USLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue