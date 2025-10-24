American Express Issues $2 Billion Fixed-Rate Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Express ( (AXP) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, American Express issued $2 billion in 4.804% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due in 2036. This issuance is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its liquidity and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXP) stock is a Buy with a $370.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Express stock, see the AXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXP is a Outperform.

American Express receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance, highlighted by consistent revenue and profit growth, and efficient cash flow management. The positive sentiment from the earnings call, with raised guidance and successful product launches, further boosts the score. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, although valuation metrics suggest moderate growth potential. The absence of notable corporate events does not impact the score.

More about American Express

American Express is a multinational financial services corporation known for its credit card, charge card, and traveler’s cheque businesses. It primarily focuses on providing payment card services to consumers and businesses worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,583,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $242.5B

