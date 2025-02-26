Amcor Announces Consent Solicitations for Berry Merger

Amcor ( (AMCR) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 26, 2025, Amcor plc announced the commencement of consent solicitations from holders of various senior secured notes issued by Berry Global, Inc., a subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc. The solicitations aim to amend indentures governing these notes in connection with a planned merger where Berry will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amcor. The proposed amendments include releasing certain guarantees and liens if Amcor provides an unconditional guarantee of Berry’s payment obligations. The consent process is part of a broader strategy to align the credit support of Berry’s notes with Amcor’s notes, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the security structure of these financial instruments.

More about Amcor

YTD Price Performance: 9.73%

Average Trading Volume: 17,733,975

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.83B

For a thorough assessment of AMCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.