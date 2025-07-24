Amalgamated Bank Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Amalgamated Bank ( (AMAL) ).

Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $26.0 million and a stable net interest margin of 3.55%. The company saw significant growth in deposits, particularly political deposits, and a slight increase in net loans receivable. Despite an increase in provision for credit losses, the company maintained strong capital ratios and continued its share repurchase program. The results reflect the company’s flexible banking model, which supports reliability and predictability for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMAL) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amalgamated Bank stock, see the AMAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMAL is a Outperform.

Amalgamated Bank’s overall score is driven by its strong financial performance and stable valuation, which are bolstered by effective cash management and a solid return on equity. Technical indicators suggest a moderately bullish trend, while corporate events indicate strategic growth and shareholder commitment. The neutral sentiment from the earnings call due to concerns about nonperforming assets slightly offsets the positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AMAL stock, click here.

More about Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the holding company for Amalgamated Bank, which operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including deposit and loan products, with a particular emphasis on political deposits and multifamily and commercial real estate loans.

Average Trading Volume: 173,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

For an in-depth examination of AMAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue