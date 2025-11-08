ALX Oncology Reports Promising Q3 2025 Results

Alx Oncology Holdings, Inc. ( (ALXO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alx Oncology Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel therapies to treat cancer and improve patient outcomes. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ALX Oncology highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials, particularly with its lead candidate, evorpacept, which showed promising results in HER2-positive gastric cancer patients. The company also announced the commencement of a Phase 2 trial for breast cancer and ongoing Phase 1 trials for its second candidate, ALX2004. Financially, ALX Oncology reported a decrease in both research and development expenses and net loss compared to the previous year, with a cash runway extending into the first quarter of 2027. Looking ahead, ALX Oncology remains optimistic about its clinical programs and continues to focus on advancing its pipeline to achieve key milestones in the coming years.

