Alstom to Modernize Lyon Metro Line D with New Trains and Systems Upgrade

Alstom SA ( (FR:ALO) ) has provided an update.

Alstom has signed a contract with SYTRAL Mobilités to modernize line D of the Lyon metro, valued at over 300 million euros. This project includes the delivery of 26 new-generation automatic metro trains and a comprehensive upgrade of systems and automation, aimed at enhancing reliability, capacity, and passenger experience. The new trains, which are eco-designed and 96% recyclable, will incorporate advanced technologies such as electric braking systems and cybersecurity measures. The modernization will also involve the installation of Alstom’s Urbalis signalling solution for improved driverless operation, enhancing the line’s capacity and energy efficiency. This initiative underscores Alstom’s leadership in the mass transit market and its commitment to sustainable and smart mobility solutions.

More about Alstom SA

Alstom is a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, offering a range of transportation solutions including high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility. The company is committed to contributing to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.

