Alligo AB Reports Improved Profitability and Strategic Growth in Q3 2025

Alligo AB Class B ( ($SE:ALLIGO.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Alligo AB reported improved profitability in the third quarter of 2025, with a 2.1% increase in revenue and a rise in gross margin to 41.4%. The company achieved a 15.3% increase in adjusted EBITA, reflecting successful cost measures and a focus on gross margin. Despite a challenging market environment, Alligo maintained its market position and competitiveness through acquisitions and aggressive sales initiatives. The company is optimistic about turning organic growth positive and continues to focus on reducing its debt ratio while enhancing its product offerings.

Alligo AB is a company operating in the product media industry, with a focus on workwear and personal protective equipment. The company is known for its competitive offerings in premium, mid-range, and budget segments through its own brands such as Björnkläder, Univern, Gesto, and 1832.

