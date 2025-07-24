Alliance Entertainment Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alliance Entertainment Holding ( (AENT) ) has shared an update.

On July 21, 2025, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation announced the appointment of Amanda Gnecco as the new Chief Financial Officer, while she continues to serve as Chief Accounting Officer. This change follows her previous roles, including Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance. The appointment is part of the company’s strategic leadership adjustments, with Jeffrey Walker remaining as CEO. Ms. Gnecco’s new role comes with a salary increase and potential bonus, reflecting the company’s confidence in her capabilities to oversee financial operations.

