Akeso, Inc. Advances Colorectal Cancer Treatment with New Clinical Study

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase Ib/II clinical study titled An Open, Multicenter Phase Ib/II Clinical Study on the Efficacy and Safety of AK119 and AK112, Either in Combination or Not, With Chemotherapy, and AK112 Monotherapy in pMMR/MSS CRC. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drugs AK119 and AK112, either combined with chemotherapy or as monotherapy, in treating colorectal cancer. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for pMMR/MSS colorectal cancer, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests several interventions, including AK119 and AK112, both administered intravenously every two weeks. These drugs are tested alone or in combination with chemotherapy regimens such as mFOLFOX6 and FOLFIRI, aiming to assess their effectiveness in treating colorectal cancer.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a sequential intervention model and no masking, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatments being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the therapeutic impact of the interventions.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 26, 2023. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on February 27, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

Market Implications: The ongoing study by Akeso, Inc. could influence its stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety of the treatments. Successful outcomes might enhance investor sentiment and position Akeso competitively in the oncology sector, particularly against other companies developing colorectal cancer therapies.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

