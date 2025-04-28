Aker BioMarine to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

The latest update is out from Aker BioMarine ASA ( (DE:1PG) ).

Aker BioMarine has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, followed by a webcast presentation and Q&A session. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with its stakeholders and could influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Aker BioMarine ASA

Aker BioMarine is a leading innovator in human health and nutrition, specializing in krill-derived products sourced from the pristine waters of Antarctica. The company offers a diverse portfolio including Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, and PL+, along with the consumer brand Kori Krill. Additionally, Aker BioMarine is involved in environmental initiatives through its spin-offs AION, focused on reducing and recycling plastic waste, and Understory, a protein brand. The company is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -23.03%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €381.9M

